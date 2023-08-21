Watch highlights of Medeama SC's 1-0 win over Remo Stars in CAF Champions League

Sports News of Monday, 21 August 2023

Medeama SC claimed a slim 1-0 win over Nigerian club Remo Stars in the initial leg of the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League on Sunday at the Cape Coast stadium.



The Ghana Premier League champions persistent efforts were rewarded in the 22nd minute when Jonathan Sowah found the net, giving his team the lead.



Despite their early momentum, Medeama couldn't extend their advantage before halftime, as Remo Stars displayed a resilient defence.



As the second half commenced, the Nigerian side pushed for an equalizer, intensifying their attacks and challenging Medeama's defence. In the latter stages of the game, Remo Stars gained control, dominating the field.



However, Medeama's defence stood firm against the late threats till the final whistle.



