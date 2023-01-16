Watch highlights of Madagascar's 2-1 win over Ghana at 2023 CHAN

Sports News of Monday, 16 January 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
The Black Galaxies of Ghana started their campaign at the 2023 CHAN tournament with a 2-1 defeat to Madagascar in the opening Group C match.
Madagascar who are debutantes to the tournament put up a resilient effort to shock the Black Galaxies who conceded their first goal as early as the 11th minute.
Solomampionona Koloina scored the first goal with a rebound after his first strike was stopped by goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim.
The Malagasies doubled their lead after the break when Augustine Randolf committed a defensive error with a weak back pass for Tokinantenaina Olivier to score the second.
Asante Kotoko defender, Augustine Agyapong, reduced the deficit for the Black Galaxies with an in-swinger minutes after coming on to replace Randolf in the match.
The Black Galaxies came close to scoring on a couple of occasions but were not very clinical up front.
Watch match highlights below:
JNA/FNOQ