Sports News of Monday, 16 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Watch highlights of Madagascar's 2-1 win over Ghana at 2023 CHAN

The Black Stars lost their first match at the tournament

The Black Galaxies of Ghana started their campaign at the 2023 CHAN tournament with a 2-1 defeat to Madagascar in the opening Group C match.

Madagascar who are debutantes to the tournament put up a resilient effort to shock the Black Galaxies who conceded their first goal as early as the 11th minute.

Solomampionona Koloina scored the first goal with a rebound after his first strike was stopped by goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim.

The Malagasies doubled their lead after the break when Augustine Randolf committed a defensive error with a weak back pass for Tokinantenaina Olivier to score the second.

Asante Kotoko defender, Augustine Agyapong, reduced the deficit for the Black Galaxies with an in-swinger minutes after coming on to replace Randolf in the match.

The Black Galaxies came close to scoring on a couple of occasions but were not very clinical up front.

Watch match highlights below:



