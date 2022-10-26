You are here: HomeSports2022 10 26Article 1650566

Sports News of Wednesday, 26 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Watch highlights of Lionel Messi's performance in Champions League that has got social media talking

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Messi and Neymar scored for PSG Messi and Neymar scored for PSG

Lionel Messi reminded the world of his amazing abilities in PSG’s 7-1 victory over Maccabi Haifa in the UEFA Champions League.

The Argentinian football ‘god’ was in excellent shape, orchestrating play for Paris St. German against their Israeli opponent.

In the seven goals scored by the French giants, Messi was involved in three of them, scoring two and setting up the first of Kylian Mbappe’s two goals.

Messi has now scored more goals from outside the box (23) than anyone else in the competition since his debut in 2004/05.

He also shattered Ronaldo’s record, becoming the first player to the first player to score against 39 different teams in the competition.

Social media users run out of superlatives for Messi with praises pouring out from all angles to the former Barcelona great.

Messi is being praised for pulling the strings and dominating play at the top level at the age of 35 years.

Lionel Messi is the first player in Europe's top five leagues to reach double-digit figures in goals (11) and assists (12) in all competitions this season.



















Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment