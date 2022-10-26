Watch highlights of Lionel Messi's performance in Champions League that has got social media talking

Sports News of Wednesday, 26 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Lionel Messi reminded the world of his amazing abilities in PSG’s 7-1 victory over Maccabi Haifa in the UEFA Champions League.



The Argentinian football ‘god’ was in excellent shape, orchestrating play for Paris St. German against their Israeli opponent.



In the seven goals scored by the French giants, Messi was involved in three of them, scoring two and setting up the first of Kylian Mbappe’s two goals.



Messi has now scored more goals from outside the box (23) than anyone else in the competition since his debut in 2004/05.



He also shattered Ronaldo’s record, becoming the first player to the first player to score against 39 different teams in the competition.



Social media users run out of superlatives for Messi with praises pouring out from all angles to the former Barcelona great.



Messi is being praised for pulling the strings and dominating play at the top level at the age of 35 years.



Lionel Messi is the first player in Europe's top five leagues to reach double-digit figures in goals (11) and assists (12) in all competitions this season.





Champions League goal 128 for Messi! ????#UCL pic.twitter.com/VILTAe8cGf — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) October 25, 2022

Lionel Messi in 135 minutes of football since the Ballon d'Or ceremony he was left out of:



▪️ Three goals

▪️ Three assists



???? pic.twitter.com/hDNVF6Gz6t — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 25, 2022

Oh Messi ???? — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) October 25, 2022

Lionel Messi for PSG this season:

⚽️ 11 goals

???? 11 assists pic.twitter.com/Z0F1OAwWQl — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) October 25, 2022

Lionel Messi. He won't be playing forever but when he finishes he'll finish as the greatest of all time. pic.twitter.com/mqHzkqUMMl — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) October 25, 2022

???? Most G/A in Football:



???????? Messi: 1,127 ????

???????? Pele: 1,126



Lionel Messi now has the MOST goal contributions in ALL of football. ???? pic.twitter.com/2RjLivQCDp — Exclusive Messi ➐ (@ExclusiveMessi) October 25, 2022

Messi is no longer using blistering pace and slaloming runs. He uses "pausa". He thinks. He surveys. He evaluates his options.



And he's now a creative midfielder... that happens to score goals. — Juan Arango (@JuanG_Arango) October 25, 2022

Lionel Messi's goal for PSG. The angle. ????pic.twitter.com/v4xTt8eoJl — Mundo Albiceleste ???????? (@MundoAlbicelest) October 26, 2022