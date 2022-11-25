Watch highlights of Kudus Mohammed's performance against Portugal

Sports News of Friday, 25 November 2022

Black Stars midfielder, Kudus Mohammed had an impressive performance in Ghana's defeat to Portugal.



Kudus was the standout performer for the Black Stars in their 3-2 loss to Portugal in their opening 2022 FIFA World Cup.



The Ajax man shook off a poor start to boss the game and ended as Ghana's height-rated player by FotMob. He was rated 7.1.



He had 41 touches and completed 17 out of 24 passes and two attempts on goal, 3 passes into the final third, made six recoveries and set up Ghana's equaliser.



Despite his performance, he was strangely subbed off in the 77th minute and Ghana conceded two goals shortly after.



Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix, and Rafael Leao were on the scoresheet for the Portuguese while Andre Ayew and Osman Bukari got the consolation goals for Ghana.





