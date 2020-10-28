Sports News of Wednesday, 28 October 2020

Source: Ghana Guardian

Watch highlights of Kotoko's pre-season friendly against Krystal Palace

play videoAsante Kotoko SC players

Asante Kotoko continued with its pre-season preparations ahead of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season with a friendly game against the lower-tier side Krystal Palace.



The Porcupine Warriors were held to a 2-2 draw by Krystal Palace in a friendly game played at the All Nations University Stadium in Koforidua on Tuesday, October, 27.



New signing Evans Adomako Wiredu who joined the club from lower-tier side Phar Rangers was handed a starting role but could not get onto the scoring sheet.



Kwame Adom Frimpong opened the scores for the porcupine warriors in the seventh minute from a corner kick taken by Ibrahim Imoro.



Guinean import Naby Keita gave Asante Kotoko the second goal from the spot-kick after Emmanuel Gyamfi was fouled in the box.



The lower tier side staged a fierce fight back as they pulled one back before the break to make it 2-1.



In the dying embers of the game, the Akosombo based side pulled parity to share the spoils with the porcupine warriors.



Watch the highlights of the game in the video below:





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.