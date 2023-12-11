Watch highlights of Kotoko's 3-2 win over Hearts in Week 14 GPL clash

Sports News of Monday, 11 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asante Kotoko prevailed over rivals Accra Hearts of Oak in a Ghana Premier League Week 14 clash in Kumasi.



The hosts, triumphed after an outstanding performance from striker Steven Mukwala bagged two goals in the game that ended 3-2.



Hearts of Oak scored first in the 38th minute through midfielder Linda Mtange, but on the stroke of halftime, Isaac Oppong restored parity for Asante Kotoko.



Striker Steven Mukwala netted a brace with goals in the 56th and 75th minutes to give the hosts a big lead.



Although Martin Karikari would score in added time of the second half, it was not enough as Asante Kotoko humbled Hearts of Oak with a 3-2 victory at full time.



Following today's win, Kotoko have moved to 7th on the League table while Hearts of Oak stay in 9th.



Watch highlights of the encounter below



