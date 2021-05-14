Watch highlights of Kotoko's 2-1 victory over Ebusua Dwarfs

Sports News of Friday, 14 May 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Asante Kotoko extended their lead at the top of the Ghana Premier League with a 2-1 comeback win against Ebusua Dwarfs.



Goalkeeper, Razak Abalora was caught starstruck after Dennis Nkrumah scored a superb free-kick to put Dwarfs in the lead.



But minutes later, Captain Emmanuel Gyamfi levelled up with a header from a Christopher Nettey cross.



A goalkeeping howler from Dwarfs goalkeeper, Issah Razak offered Gyamfi the opportunity to double the lead for the Porcupines at the Len Clay stadium.



The win gives Kotoko a 4 point gap on the league table with 44 points in 24 matches.



Coach Mariano Baretto's men have not dropped points since their stalemate with Great Olympics.



Watch highlights of the match below



