Watch highlights of Kobbie Mainoo's incredible performance in Man Utd's 3-0 win over Everton

Sports News of Monday, 27 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Alejandro Garnacho might have grabbed headlines with his ridiculous overhead kick in Manchester United’s 3-0 victory over Everton on Sunday, November 26, 2023, but the performance of 18-year-old Ghanaian midfielder, Kobbie Mainoo could not go unnoticed.



The youngster had an outstanding game, dictating play at the centre of the pitch for Manchester United who have now moved into the top six of the Premier League table.



At the end of the game, Mainoo’s stats read; 100% tackles won, 83% pass accuracy, 34/41 passes completed, 5 duels won, 3 ball recoveries, 2/3 dribbles completed, 2 long balls completed, 2 interceptions and 1 block.



His performance earned him praise from Manchester United legends Gary Neville and Roy Keane who have expressed admiration for his craft.



"There's an 18-year-old out there who looks more composed than anyone," said Neville on co-commentary during the game.



"Mainoo has been Manchester United's best player by a street. A brilliant, brilliant Premier League debut from him."



Speaking in a post-match interview, Manchester United midfielder, Bruno Fernandes said Kobbie Mainoo was his Man of the Match.



He said despite his age, the teenager has so much quality and never makes a mistake.



"A great match. For me, he is the man of the match. He put in a great performance. He is comfortable with the ball and never makes a mistake. For his age he has so much qualities. He sees things before others,” Bruno Fernandes said after the win over Everton.



