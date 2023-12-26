Watch highlights of King Promise's 3 goals in Celebrity Cup featuring Mr Eazi, Black Stars players

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 December 2023

Award-winning Ghanaian musician, King Promise, dazzled on the football field, netting three goals in two sensational matches to lead his team to victory in the maiden Celebrity Football Cup gala at the Teshie Preparatory School Astroturf on Sunday, December 24.



The tournament, aimed at raising funds for financially distressed patients' hospital bills, featured four formidable teams: Mr. Eazi’s Choplife, Smallgod’s team, King Promise’s 5 Star team, and Ghana DJ’s team.



Through the concerted efforts of the celebrities and organizers, the Choplife Foundation successfully raised a substantial amount of GHS300,000 to alleviate the hospital bills burdening financially distressed patients.



The Celebrity Charity Cup gala featured stars which included the likes of Jamaica’s fastest man, Asafa Powell, Black Stars players Gideon Mensah, Hans Nunoo Sarpei, and entertainers like Lasmid, DancegodLloyd.



The Celebrity Charity Cup gala drew a capacity crowd, with fans eager to witness their favourite stars in action.



In the opening match, King Promise showcased his prowess with two goals, leading his team to a remarkable comeback against Ghana DJ, securing a 3-1 victory, setting the stage for a thrilling final against Mr Eazi’s Choplife team, who narrowly defeated Smallgod’s team by a lone goal.



The Celebrity Charity Cup final lived up to expectations, with King Promise, the tournament’s top-scorer, opening the scoring for his 5-Star team against Mr. Eazi’s Choplife.



However, a controversial penalty levelled the playing field, as Hans Nunoo Sarpei netted for Choplife, forcing the game into a thrilling penalty shootout.



In the shootouts, Black Stars left-back, Gideon Mensah, secured the winning goal for King Promise’s 5 Star team, clinching the Celebrity Charity Cup gala trophy in a nail-biting finish.



