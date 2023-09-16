Watch highlights of Jeremy Doku’s incredible performance for Manchester City

Sports News of Saturday, 16 September 2023

Jeremy Doku displayed top performance for Manchester City in their 3-1 win over West Ham United in the English Premiership on Saturday, September 15.



Doku also registered his name on the score sheet for City’s first goal in 46th minute before he was replaced by Sergio Gomez in the 90th minute.



After having a stellar first half against West Ham United, the 21-year-old cancelled out James Ward-Prowse's opener with a moment of magic.



Two more goals from Bernado Silva and Erling Haaland ensured the reigning champions continued with their impressive start.



Doku, 21, joined the Premier League champions for £55.5 million from Rennes during the summer transfer window in a five-year deal and made his debut against Fulham in a 5-1 score in favour of Manchester City on Saturday, September 3.



He has now featured in two games and scored a goal for his new club.



Doku was born in Antwerp, Belgium and is of Ghanaian descent.





