Watch highlights of Jeremy Doku: Belgian-Ghanaian set to join Man City

Sports News of Wednesday, 16 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Manchester City are on the cusp of signing a Belgian-Ghanaian by the name Jeremy Doku from French side, Stade Rennais.



According to multiple sources, the transfer will be in the region of 55 million euros with the 21-year-old expected to fill in the void left by Algerian international Riyad Mahrez at the Etihad Stadium.



In the last few weeks, City had been widely reported as having interest in Doku who agreed to switch to Manchester after talking to City manager Pep Guardiola.



The player is now waiting for Manchester City and his club Stade Rennais FC to agree on a deal for him to seal his transfer.



Doku has previously been reported s a big prospect in the game with his exploits in the Ligue 1. The French League organizer months back shared a collection of his potential with his takeons, dribbling skills, ball control and general contribution to the successes of Stade Rennais.



Doku was born in Borgerhout in Belgium on 27 May, 2022. He is currently deployed both as a forward and as a winger for his club side, he currently stands at 5’7” in terms of height.



According to his profile on MLS Soccer website, he is right footed even though he is able to operate on both flanks.



Full name Jeremy Baffuor Doku, he is the second child of parents David and Belinda and has one older brother and two younger sisters.



His father David is a former athlete, while his brother Jefferson was a part of Anderlecht's youth academy.



Watch a clip of Doku in action below:



