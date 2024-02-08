Watch highlights of Ivory Coast's victory over DR Congo to qualify for 2023 AFCON final

Sports News of Thursday, 8 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ivory Coast continued their miraculous journey in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations as they beat DR Congo to progress to the final.



The hosts who were on the brink of a group stage exit are now one win away from staging a host and win, a feat that no host nation has achieved since Egypt in 2006.



The Elephants pipped the Leopards 1-0 in a close encounter at the Alhassan Outtarra Stadium on Wednesday, February 7, 2024.



DR Congo got themselves in front in the first half through Cedric Bakambu but the goal was chopped off for a foul on the goalkeeper, Fofana, upon VAR review.



Ivory Coast who had a slow start in the game came in the second half stronger and got a deserving lead in the 65th minute.



Sebastien Haller's miscued volley from a Max Gradel cross took a huge bounce and found its way into the net.



Ivory Coast have now qualified for the final for the first time since 2015 and are now on course to win their third title in history.





Watch the match highlights below









EE/EK