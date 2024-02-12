Watch highlights of Ivory Coast's 2-1 victory over Nigeria in AFCON final

Sports News of Monday, 12 February 2024

Ivory Coast came from a goal down to beat Nigeria 2-1 in a fascinating 2023 Africa Cup of Nations final at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium on February 11, 2024.



Ivory Coast were dominant but found themselves on the back foot when Troost-Ekong's powerful rebound header gave the Super Eagles the lead inside the 38th minute.



The Super Eagles ensured that they walked down the tunnel with the lead and were 45 minutes away from lifting their fourth title.



However, their dreams were shattered in the second half when Ivory Coast snatched the victory with a dominant performance.



Franck Kessie pulled the hosts level inside the 62 minutes with a brilliant header from close range, connecting a pinpoint cross from Simon Adingra.



Ivory Coast kept their foot on the gas, pinning Nigeria to the back until they eventually got the lead in the 81st minute.



Simon Adindra picked a ball on the left flank and beat his maker before sending in a mid-range cross for Sebastien Haller to audaciously tap it home. The goal turned out to be the match-winner.



The win means Ivory Coast revenged their 1-0 defeat to Nigeria in the group stage and become the first nation to host and win the tournament since Egypt in 2006.





