Watch highlights of Inaki William's sublime goal in Athletic Bilbao's win over Osasuna

Sports News of Monday, 21 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars striker Inaki Williams scored a his first goal for Athletic Bilbao in their 2-0 win over Osasuna in the Spanish La Liga.



Bilbao opened the scoring after 11 minutes when the Williams' brothers combined to give them the lead.



Nico Williams provided his elder brother Inaki with a weighted cross and Inaki just drove it into the roof of the net from inside the box.



The goal was Inaki Williams' first goal in the new season after their defeat to Real Madrid in the first match.



Bilbao doubled their advantage moments later when Nico Williams delivered an assist for Gorka Guruzeta to score the second goal.



The two teams finished with ten men when Bilbao midfielder Oihan Sancet and Osasuna forward Chimy Avila were sent off before the end of the match.



Inaki ended last season with 10 goals and provided three assists in 36 appearances in the La Liga.



Watch video below







JNA/KPE