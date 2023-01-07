Watch highlights of Hearts of Oak's 3-2 win over Tamale City

Sports News of Saturday, 7 January 2023

Accra Hearts of Oak defender, Caleb Amankwa left it late in their game against Tamale City as he scored the final goal in their 3-2 win at the Cape Coast Stadium on matchday 11 of the Ghana Premier League.



Hearts of Oak struck first in the 35th minute from the spot when Salifu Ibrahim stepped up to score a penalty after a Tamale City player stamped Amankwa Baafi on the chest.



Hearts of Oak's celebration was cut short when Tamale City restored parity in the game just two minutes after. Hearts of Oak defender, Robert Addo Sowah brought down his marker and the visitors levelled up from the spot thanks to a well-taken penalty by Isaac Mensah.



With five minutes to halftime, Sampson Eduku put Tamale City ahead when he rose above everyone on the pitch to head in a cross to make it 2-1.



The visitors went into the break with the lead but lost grip shortly after recess when Benjamin York scored to restore parity in the game.



The Phobians scored one of the fastest goals within 30 seconds of passing the ball from the centre.



When it all looked like both sides were going to settle for a draw Caleb Amankwa latched on a loose ball to score the all-important match-winner for Hearts of Oak in the 87th minute.



The victory marks the first win for Rainbow Club in 2023 after losing their first match in the year to Bechem United by 2-1.



