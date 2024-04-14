Watch highlights of Hearts of Oak's 3-1 win over Karela United

Sports News of Sunday, 14 April 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Accra Hearts of Oak clinched a crucial 3-1 victory against Karela United in a match-day 26 encounter of the Ghana Premier League at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Despite Karela United's early dominance, midfielder Dafie Humin Mohammed's 3rd-minute strike was not enough to deter the resilient Hearts of Oak.



Responding swiftly, attacker Hamza Issah levelled the scoreline in the 28th minute. The second half saw an intense battle as both sides shuffled their teams and tactics.



Hearts of Oak's strategic substitutions proved decisive, with Salim Adams finding the back of the net in the 64th minute, tipping the scales in favor of the Phobians.



Hamza Issah sealed the victory with a well-earned penalty in the 91st minute, securing three vital points for Accra Hearts of Oak.



Accra Hearts of Oak will play Legon Cities while Karela United will clash with Acca Lions FC.



