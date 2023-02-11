Watch highlights of Hearts of Oak's 3-1 win over Berekum Chelsea

Sports News of Saturday, 11 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hearts of Oak's spirited performance in the second half yielded positive results as the Phobians defeated Berekum Chelsea at the Accra Sports Stadium on matchday 17 of the ongoing 2022/2023 betPawa Ghana Premier League.



Three second-half goals after a very wasteful first half at the Accra Sports Stadium enabled Hearts of Oak to bounce back to winning ways after a 3-1 victory over the Blues on Saturday, February 11, 2023.



Accra Hearts of Oak with both Gladson Awako and Ibrahim Salifu in midfield dominated the game totally but couldn't take the lead in the first half due to the superb goalkeeping skills of Ernest Sowah and the wastefulness of the Phobians.



Chelsea on the other hand didn't create much but Amankona also couldn't make the home team pay for their blunders at the back.



The second half started rather slow for Chelsea but Hearts of Oak took off from where they left off but the missing of chances continued when Linda Ntange missed a begging chance in the 56th minute.



Hearts of Oak finally got the breakthrough in the 83rd minute after Dennis Korsah's shot deflected the leg of Collins Ameyaw and ended at the back of the net.



Benjamin York added the second 3 minutes later with substitute Victor Aidoo getting the third for Hearts of Oak in stoppage time.



Zakaria Fuseni got the consolation goal for Berekum Chelsea for the game to end 3-1.



