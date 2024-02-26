Watch highlights of Hearts of Oak's 3-0 win over RTU

Sports News of Monday, 26 February 2024

Accra Hearts of Oak recorded a resounding victory over Real Tamale United (RTU) at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, February 25, 2024.



Hearts put three past the Tamale-based side to kick off the second round of the season to a great start.



The club's current top scorer of the campaign, Hamza Issah, netted a brace, with Enoch Asubonteng adding another to secure the victory.



Hamza put the home side ahead with a stunning volley before nodding in Salifu Ibrahim's cross a few minutes later to double the lead. His brace took his tally to 8 goals in 15 games.



Hearts of Oak led with a two-goal cushion at the half time. The Phobians sealed the victory in the second half thanks to Asubonteng's spectacular finish.



The Rainbow club won their first game under new manager Aboubakar Ouattara, who was appointed earlier this month.



Hearts of Oak have climbed to 9th on the league log with 24 points, while RTU slipped to the bottom with 17 points.





