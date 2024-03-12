Watch highlights of Hearts of Oak's 1-1 draw with Bofoakwa Tano

Sports News of Tuesday, 12 March 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Hearts of Oak's winning streak under coach Aboubakar Ouattara came to an end on Monday, March 11, 2024, as they drew with Bofoakwa Tano in Sogakope.



The Phobians had won their previous two games and were heavy favourites heading into this clash, but they were forced to settle for a share of the spoils.



Salifu Ibrahim opened the scoring for Hearts of Oak in the 23rd minute, producing a clinical finish after beating his marker and firing past the goalkeeper at his near post.



The goal was a deserved reward for a dominant first-half display from the Phobians, who created numerous chances and controlled the pace of the game.



However, Bofoakwa refused to lie down and managed to pull level in the second half. Emmanuel Agyenim capitalised on some sloppy defending from Hearts of Oak's newly appointed captain Kofi Agbesimah, tapping into an empty net after the defender failed to clear a cross properly.



Ouattara's side pushed hard for the winner, but Bofoakwa held firm to earn a valuable point. The result sees Hearts of Oak remain in eighth on the league log, seven points adrift of the league leaders.



Despite the setback, Ouattara's impact on the team is evident, and the Phobians will look to bounce back in their next fixture on Thursday against Dreams FC.



Bofoakwa, meanwhile, continue to struggle, having gone winless since early November.



Watch highlights of the game below



