Watch highlights of Hearts of Oak's 1-0 win over Nsoatreman FC

Sports News of Monday, 25 September 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Congolese forward Kashala Ramos Wanet spearheaded Hearts of Oak to a 1-0 victory over Nsoatreman FC at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.



The match began with high intensity, and Hearts of Oak quickly took control, with Wanet leading the charge. Just four minutes into the game, Wanet's header struck the post, but he reacted with lightning speed to bury the rebound, giving the Phobians an early lead.



The goal demonstrated Wanet's sharp instincts in the box and his unwavering determination to find the back of the net. It was a moment of individual brilliance that lifted the spirits of Hearts of Oak and their fans.



Despite enjoying a numerical advantage after Nsoatreman's midfielder Philip Ofori was sent off with a red card for a reckless tackle in the 35th minute, Hearts of Oak couldn't add to their lead. Nevertheless, it was Wanet's early strike that made all the difference.



Watch the goal below



