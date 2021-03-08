Sports News of Monday, 8 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Watch highlights of Hearts of Oak big win over WAFA

play videoAccra Hearts of Oak scored WAFA 4-0

Accra Hearts of Oak returned to winning ways with a 4-0 win over WAFA in Samuel Boadu's first game as head coach of the club in this matchday 17 of the Ghana Premier League at the Accra sports stadium.



The win gave the Phobians their third win in four games since the departure of Kosta Papic. Hearts of Oak beat Ebusua Dwarfs (3-2), Liberty Professionals (1-0 )before drawing goalless with rivals Asante Kotoko on matchday 16.



Hearts of Oak were simply amazing on the day as they put up a scintillating show to outclass their opponents.



Captain Fatawu Mohammed was the first player to get a shot on target with a timely header from a Raddy Ovouka cross but it went wide.



WAFA captain Abukari Ibrahim took an early shower for a late challenge on Patrick Razak.



Patrick Razak put Hearts ahead as he jumped on to a cross from Raddy Ovouka to slot home.



Isaac Mensah doubled the lead from close range when he lifted the ball pass goalkeeper Sabi Acquah after collecting a pass from Victor Aidoo in the 63rd minute.



Raddy Ovouka smashed home on a half volley after a cross from Fatawu Mohammed for the third goal before substitute Michelle Sarpong slotted home from close range for the fourth.



The win takes the Phobians to third place in the standings with 27 points.



