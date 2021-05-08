Watch highlights of Great Olympics' win against WAFA in Sogakope

Sports News of Saturday, 8 May 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Accra Great Olympics resurged their fight for the Ghana Premier League title with an important win over WAFA on Friday, May 7, 2021.



The Accra Land Lord's struck a late winner to beat the Academy Boys 3-2 at Sogakope.



A skillfully taken free-kick by skipper Gladson Awako put the visitors ahead before Boakye-Yiadom's own goal made it 2-0.



But a strong comeback from the Sogakope based outfit saw them level through Enock Asubonteng and Justus Torsutey strikes in the space of ten minutes.



In the 90th minute, Great Olympics forward Manaf Mudasiru scored a late winner with the final kick of the game.



Watch highlights below:



