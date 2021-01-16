Sports News of Saturday, 16 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Watch highlights of Great Olympics' 2-0 win over Inter Allies

play videoAccra Great Olympics FC

Yaw Preko's return to football management got off to a dream start as his first game in charge of Accra Great Olympics saw them defeat Inter Allies 2-0 in the city derby on Friday, January 15, 20201.



Striker Maxwell Nii Abbey scored a penalty in each half as the Wonder Club returned to winning ways in the 2020-21 Ghana Premier League campaign.



Preko's three-year absence from the domestic top-flight ended this week when he replaced indisposed Annor Walker on Tuesday and he needed only three days to lift the capital-based side after their 2-1 defeat at home to league leaders Ashanti Gold.



Olympics' performance at the Accra Sports stadium was accomplished and, as a result of the victory, Yaw Preko's men are now back into the top four position - just a point behind leaders Ashanti Gold.



This is an encouraging run of form heading into another interesting fixture at the same venue next week.



The result has seen Olympics catapult back to the top four after nine matches while the Capelli Boys continue to languish in the drop zone.



Watch Highlights of the game below:



