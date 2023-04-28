Watch highlights of Great Olympics' 2-0 win over Asante Kotoko

Sports News of Friday, 28 April 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko’s hopes of securing the Ghana Premier League title took a major blow on Thursday afternoon as they suffered a 2-0 defeat to Great Olympics at the WAFA Park in Sogakope.



The Porcupine Warriors were unable to capitalize on their previous win against league leaders Aduana FC, as Great Olympics took the lead in the eighth minute through a brilliant header from Michael Osei.



Despite several attempts by Asante Kotoko to level the score, they were unable to find the back of the net, and their woes were compounded when Emmanuel Akesseh doubled the lead for the hosts in the 38th minute after a poor save by goalkeeper Frederick Asare.



Asante Kotoko tried to rally in the second half but were unable to make any significant impact, leaving Great Olympics to claim all three points and move out of the relegation zone, now sitting in 14th place on the league table with 35 points.



The defeat leaves Asante Kotoko in fifth place with 42 points, but still six points behind league leaders Aduana FC.



