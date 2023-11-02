Watch highlights of Ghanaian MMA fighter Abdul Razak Alhassan in UFC

Sports News of Thursday, 2 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Abdul Razak Alhassan is a Ghanaian mixed martial artist who competes in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). He is known for his powerful striking and aggressive fighting style.



Alhassan made his UFC debut in 2016, and quickly made a name for himself with his impressive knockout victories.



He has a record of 12-6-0 in his professional career, with 10 of his wins coming by way of knockout.



Alhassan is a fan favourite due to his exciting fighting style and his ability to finish fights quickly.



In his fight in 2018, Alhassan landed a devastating right hook to Price's chin, knocking him out cold. It was the fastest knockout in the UFC welterweight division at the time which is 48 seconds.



Alhassan landed a powerful right hand on Sabah Homasi's chin, knocking him out cold. It was his second impressive knockout victory for the Ghanaian fighter.



In August 2021, finished off Alessio Di Chirico 17 seconds into their fight in the first Round.



His famous win in 2023 was against Claudio Ribeiro whom he defeated in a matter of 28 seconds in Round 2.



Watch highlights of some of Abdul Razak Alhassan's most exciting fighters in the UFC below





*Abdul Razak Alhassan. The Newest Ghanaian Sensational Warrior within the UFC rated fighters now.



Bro, continue to make us proud pic.twitter.com/fVW7OYkZDu — Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, Esq. MP. (@etsedafeamekpor) November 1, 2023

JNA/KPE