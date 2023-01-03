Watch highlights of Ghana's new sensation Ernest Nuamah

Sports News of Tuesday, 3 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ernest Appiah Nuamah is a Ghanaian winger who plays for Nordsjaelland in Denmark's top-flight league after graduating from Right to Dream Academy.



Nuamah was one of the new Ghanaian talents discovered in 2022. He had a superb year and was named in the Black Stars' 2022 World Cup provisional squad.



Born on November 1, 2003, and bred in Kumasi where he started his football career before joining Right to Dreams in Accra, the 19-year-old joined Danish side Nordjaelland in January last year and made his debut on April 10, scoring in a two-all draw against Aarhus GF.



The winger ended the year with nine goals contribution in 17 matches in all competitions.



His pace, quick feet, and good decision making is the highlight of his game which has seen him earn a starting place at Nordsjaelland.



