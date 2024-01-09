Watch highlights of Ghana's goalless drawn game against Namibia

Sports News of Tuesday, 9 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In their final game ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, the Black Stars of Ghana produced a performance far from inspiration and excitement as they drew goalless with Namibia.



Symptomatic of the team under Chris Hughton, the Black Stars struggled to dominate the game and create openings.



After a poor showing in the first half, the two teams went into the break on level pegging.



After recess, the Black Stars improved a bit but could not dominate the contest.



With the national team still unable to play a high-intensive game, Ghanaians who watched the game were not impressed.



Although Coach Chris Hughton made some good changes in the latter part of the international friendly, Namibia managed to contain the threat of the hosts and held on to force the match to end in a goalless draw.







