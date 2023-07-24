Watch highlights of Ghana's Kobbie Mainoo's impressive performance against Arsenal

Sports News of Monday, 24 July 2023

Manchester United player, Kobbie Mainoo put up an impressive performance and got an assist in his side's 2-0 win over Arsenal at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.



Mainoo was included in the starting XI for the crucial clash against Arsenal and was deployed in the number six role.



The young talent showcased exceptional movement, excelling with a 100 percent success rate in his ground duels.



Mainoo completed 23 out of his 24 passes and got an assist in the match.



The midfielder set up Bruno Fernandes to score the first goal in the match with a brilliant finish on the counter. Jadon Sancho completed the double with a powerful strike.



Born on April 19, 2005, in Stockport, the British-born player of Ghanaian descent recently turned 18 years old, making him eligible to represent either Ghana or England.



He has already made appearances for England U-17, featuring five times and scoring one goal.



Ghana has already set sights on getting the talented young player, who possesses quick feet, excellent ball control, and exceptional passing abilities.



