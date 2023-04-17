Watch highlights of Ghana's 3-2 win against Spain in UEFA U-16 tournament

Sports News of Monday, 17 April 2023

The Black Starlets defeated Spain in a thrilling encounter in the ongoing UEFA U-16 mini-tournament in Serbia.



Benjamin Tsivanyo scored a brace and Peter Hammond added another to inspire 9-man Ghana to a 3-2 win over the European heavyweight.



Ghana have now made it two wins in a row from two games and look forward to ending the tournament with an unbeaten record when they face Switzerland.



Spain drew first blood from a beautiful freekick before Tsivanyo pulled parity for the Starlets also from a freekick.



Ghana claimed the lead for the first time in the second through Hammond who finished off a brilliant build from the back.



Spain found the leveller but Tsivanyo restored the lead for Ghana connecting Hammond's cross from the left.



Benjamin Tsivanyo has now taken his goal tally to 5 goals in two games after hitting a hattrick in Ghana's 4-0 win over Serbia. He leads the top scorer's chart.



The Black Starlets will face Switzerland in their final game of the tournament on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.





Watch the highlights below







