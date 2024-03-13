Watch highlights of Ghana’s 3-1 win over Gambia in African Games

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 March 2024

The Black Satellites saw off Gambia in their second Group A encounter in the men’s football tournament in the 2023 African Games.



Ghana recorded a resounding 3-1 victory at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday, March 12, 2024, to go top of the group.



Musibau Aziz, Abdul Aziz Issah and Jerry Afriyie were on the scoresheet for Ghana while Ebrimah Ceesay got the consolation for Gambia.



Musibau gave Ghana a perfect start after putting the host in front inside 12 minutes after he made the most of an error committed by the goalkeeper.



The Satellites held on to the lead and went into half-time with a slender leader.



Five minutes after recess, Dreams FC star Abdul Aziz Issah extended the lead, giving Ghana a two-goal cushion.



Although Ghana missed a penalty in the 75th minute, they didn’t let it affect their play as they continued their dominance on the field.



Gambia reduced the deficit through Ebrimah Ceesay in the 83rd minute and gave the Red and Blue side a lifeline.



However, a stoppage-time goal by Jerry Afriyie put the game to bed as Ghana went to secure the 3-1 victory.



Ghana will now need at least a draw against Benin to progress to the semi-final of the Men’s Football Tournament.



