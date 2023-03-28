Watch highlights of Ghana's 1-1 drawn game against Angola in Luanda

Sports News of Tuesday, 28 March 2023

Second-half substitute Osman Bukari scored a late equalizer to snatch a point for the Black Stars against the Palancas Negras of Angola at the 11th November Stadium in Luanda on Monday, March 23, 2023.



The Palancas Negras after taking the lead through Lucas Joao's 51st-minute penalty were confident to secure the three points but Ghana's second-half substitutes Inaki Williams, Joseph Paintsil, and Osman Bukari combined to spoil the party.



Angola started the game strongly and piled pressure on the Black Stars for the opening goal but couldn't get it because of their lack of efficiency in front of the goal.



The Black Stars on the other hand ended the first half with frustrations due to the disconnection between the attack and the midfield.



Ghana ended the first half without conceding a goal due to some brilliant saves from goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi.



At the end of a goalless first half, Angola had the chance to score five minutes after recess when they were awarded a penalty kick.



Attacker Lucas Joao accepted the responsibility from 12 yards and scored to give the home side the lead.



It appeared Angola were destined for the win until Chris Hughton rang some changes in his team. The forward came on as a substitute and scored to force the match to end in a 1-1 draw.



