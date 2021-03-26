Watch highlights of Ghana's 1-1 draw with South Africa

Sports News of Friday, 26 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Ajax sensation, Kudus Mohammed scored a stunning goal for the Black Stars in their AFCON qualifier against South Africa on Thursday afternoon.



The 20-year-old broke the deadlock on the 49 minutes of the game in the second half.



Kudus ran onto a pass from the right at the start of the second half and beat the South African defence with a delightful touch which took him into the box.



Ghana’s joy was short-lived, however, as the South Africans equalised minutes later through Percy Tau.



The Black Stars are level on points with South Africa.



Despite the stalemate, the Black Stars have sealed the qualification for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [Afcon] that will be hosted in Cameroon.



Ghana will host Sao Tome in the final group game on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.



