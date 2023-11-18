Watch highlights of Ghana's 1-0 win over Madagascar

Sports News of Saturday, 18 November 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Inaki Williams scored the winner for Ghana to beat Madagascar 1-0 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



Ghana hosted the Malagasy side at the Kumasi Baba Yara Stadium on Friday, November 17, 2023.



Madagascar took control of the game from the start but it was the Black Stars who slowly warmed up into the game.



The Black Stars were sloppy in attack in the first half as the visitors sat back and relied on long-range shots.



After a barren 45 minutes of action, the Black Stars return from recess with the hope of getting a goal in the game.



A quick substitution that saw Denis Odoi replace Alidu Seidu with Ashimeru replacing Baba Iddrisu gave a lifeline to Ghana’s chances in the game.



Inaki Williams had his first goal in the game denied after he was flagged offside.



But that did not deter him as he kept his hopes alive and in the final minutes of added time, the Athletic Club player found the back of the net.



It was a cross from Gideon Mensah and Inaki Williams was able to move away from his marker to head the ball into the net to score his debut goal for the Black Stars.



The goal put the Baba Yara Stadium into a state of frenzy as the fans celebrated the late goal.



Watch highlights below:



