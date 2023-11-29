Watch highlights of German-born Ghanaian footballer Agyemang Diawusie who died on Tuesday

Sports News of Wednesday, 29 November 2023

German footballer of Ghanaian descent, Agyemang Diawusie was confirmed dead on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. passed away,



His former side Ingolstadt FC announced his passing via a post on X, however, the cause of his death was not stated.



Diawusie was an exciting winger who, unlike quick-feet wingers, heavily relied on his pace to get his opponent.



Crossing, defending, passing, and shooting were his other strengths. He often played as an old-school winger who looked to get to the by-line and send in a cutback or cross for the attacking player to connect.



Due to his style, he did not score many goals in his short career. He scored 40 goals in 222 matches in his entire career including youth level and provided 35 assists, according to transfermarkt.com.



The winger joined RB Leipzig Academy in 2015 and was promoted to the first team in 2018.



He, however, did not make an appearance for the first team, spending the 2017/2018 season on loan at now Bundesliga 2 side SV Wehen Wiesbaden.



After a successful loan spell at Wiesbaden, Diawusie secured a transfer to FC Ingolstadt 04 who loaned him back to Wiesbaden for a season.



He returned to Ingolstadt in 2020 and made a total of 11 appearances before departing the club.



He played for 7 different clubs in his short career before his demise at age 25.



In his international career, he played for Germany's U-15 and U-19 teams. His most appearances for the Germany game at the U-15 level.



Watch his highlights below







