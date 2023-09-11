Watch highlights of Freezy Macnbones' defeat to Seydou Konate in 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers

Sports News of Monday, 11 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian boxer Seth Gyimah lost his middleweight bout to Senegalese Seydou Konate in the 2024 Paris Olympics Games qualifiers in Dakar on Saturday, September 9, 2023.



Freezy Macbones as he is known as his ring name lost on his amateur debut and so failed to advance in the qualifiers in his quest to secure an automatic spot to the Olympics.



Despite the loss, he has another opportunity to qualify through Asia and Europe play-offs in 2024.



While thanking Ghanaians for their support, Freezy said he was devasted by the loss but expressed optimism in getting back to winning ways.



“I am very devastated by today defeat but nevertheless I always take positive thing from a negative situation. I will bounce back, I will be back stronger. It is not over yet.



“I would like to sincerely thank Ghanaians for their support and my teammates as well. Love you all,” the boxer shared in a Twitter post.





Watch highlights of his bout below









EE/KPE



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.





Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards