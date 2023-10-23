Watch highlights of Fatawu Issahaku's performance against Swansea

Sports News of Monday, 23 October 2023

Black Stars winger, Fatawu Issahaku had yet another great game for Leicester in their win over Swansea on Saturday, October 21, 2023.



Issahaku scored his debut goal in the 3-1 away win as the Foxes extended their lead at the top of the table in the championship.



The Ghana U-23 star scored Leicester's second goal of the afternoon when his shot from inside the box went into the roof of the net.



Issahaku, who had his third consecutive start of the season, lasted 65 minutes in the match.



He had 40 touches, made three passes into the final third, completed 3 out of 5 dribbles, and won two tackles. He had a rating of 8.2 on FotMob.



Fatawu Issahaku has made 9 appearances in total since joining Leicester City in loan from Sporting Lisbon while being involved in two goals.



