Watch highlights of Ernest Nuamah’s exceptional performance against Algeria

Ernest Nuamah, the new lad from the Right to Dream Academy dominated the headlines when he helped the Black Meteors eliminate Algeria to qualify for the 2023 U23 AFCON to be hosted in Morocco.



The FC Nordsjaelland forward was very instrumental in the Meteors' successful qualification as he played both legs and posed a big threat to the opponents.



In what was his first match for the national team on home soil, the 19-year-old attacker made his efforts count early in the game when he created chances up front and also dazzled spectators with his skills and dashing runs on the flanks.



After just 12 minutes of action, the FC Nordsjaelland forward provided an assist for Fatawu Issahaku to score the only goal in the game.



Ernest Nuamah managed to scale past his marker on the flanks and whipped in a cross for Abdul Fatawu Issahaku to head home the winner.



Nuamah continued his fine work in the game as he tormented the Young Desert Foxes and created several goal-scoring opportunities for his teammates which unfortunately did not count.



The player won the hearts of many fans with his work rate and it was not surprising that he was Ghana's best player on the day at the Baba Yara Stadium.



