Watch highlights of Ernest Nuamah's Black Stars debut against Madagascar

Sports News of Tuesday, 20 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana prodigy Ernest Nuamah made his Black Stars debut in Ghana's stalemate against Madagascar on June 18, 2023, in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.



Nuamah replaced former Nordsjaelland winger Kamaldeen Sulemana in the 60th minute for his debut in the game that ended goalless at the Mahamasina Municipal Stadium.



The Nordsjaelland forward showed flashes of becoming a key member of the team in the future just seconds after entering the pitch. He sat down his maker before going past two other players but unfortunately lost possession as the ball went out for a throw.



His pace, ball retention, dribbling ability, and short passing combinations to beat the press were all on display.



The Right to Dream Academy graduate had a decent performance but was not enough to secure Ghana the desired win.



Following the draw, the Black Stars, who are top of Group E, will need to avoid defeat against Central African Republic in their last game to secure qualification.



Watch Ernest Nuamah's highlights below:







