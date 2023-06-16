Watch highlights of Egypt U23 1-1 Ghana U23 international Friendly

Sports News of Friday, 16 June 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The Ghana U23 team drew 1-1 with the Egypt U23 team on Thursday evening at the end of an international friendly match.



The two national teams locked horns at the Alexandria Stadium in an international friendly match ahead of the 2023 CAF U23 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



In today’s friendly, Ghana had a bright start and took the lead after 10 minutes when captain Daniel Afriyie Barnieh found the back of the net.



Before the break, however, the hosts managed to do enough to restore parity to the game.



A strike from Ibrahim Adel made it 1-1 in the 28th minute as the two teams went into the break on level-pegging.



Although both national teams will put on a good performance in the second half, neither side could score and had to settle for a 1-1 draw at the end of the 90 minutes.



Watch highlights of the match below:



