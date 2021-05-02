Watch highlights of Dreams FC 2-0 win over Hearts of Oak

Sports News of Sunday, 2 May 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Dreams FC got back to winning ways with a fairly comfortable 2-0 victory over Hearts of Oak at home on Sunday afternoon.



The Still Believe Lads punished the visitors minutes after Nuru Sulley collected a second yellow card to take an early shower in opening nine minutes of the second half.



After a first quarter, Ali Huzaif found striker Agyenim Mensah with a beautiful pass but the latter's long-range effort was saved by Ben Mensah, the Hearts goalkeeper.



Before the half-time whistle, a beautiful team effort from the right saw the ball drop on Emmanuel Ocran's left foot but his strike deflected for a corner. The resulting corner was cleared out of danger.



Six minutes into the second half, Hearts were reduced to ten men when defender Nuru Sulley got sent off for a second yellow card offence.



From the resultant free-kick of that infringement, Dreams FC took the lead then Huzaif bundled home a rebound after Mensah had spilled his powerful header.



In injury time, substitute Simba picked up a loose ball from the close to the corner flag on the right, raced with it and then delivered a low one which beat goalkeeper Mensah at the near post.



Hearts are 4th on the log and Dreams are 5th.



