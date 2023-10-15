Watch highlights of D.C. United's 2-1 win over Medeama in friendly in USA

Sports News of Sunday, 15 October 2023

Ghanaian champions Medeama experienced a closely-fought 2-1 defeat at the hands of DC United on Saturday, October 14.



The match which was played at the prestigious Audi Field was more than just a football game; it was a celebration of African culture in the heart of Washington, D.C.



D.C United's assistant coach, Frédéric Brillant, took charge of the team following the recent departure of head coach Wayne Rooney.



Under Brillant's leadership, D.C United made a promising start, securing an early lead that they managed to maintain.



D.C United found themselves in the lead with a scoreline of 1-0 after 45 minutes of action.



After the break, Medeama returned to the field with a renewed determination, and their efforts were rewarded when Nurudeen Abdulai netted an equalizing goal.



However, D.C United proved to be a resilient opponent, ultimately securing victory with another well-executed goal.



