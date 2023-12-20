Watch highlights of Chelsea's dramatic win over Newcastle in EFL Cup

Sports News of Wednesday, 20 December 2023

Source: goal.com

Mykhailo Mudryk and Djordje Petrovic emerged as Chelsea's unlikely heroes in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals, as the Blues came back from the brink of defeat to secure a 4-2 penalty shootout victory over Newcastle on Tuesday night.



The hosts started brightly enough, with Conor Gallagher thumping the crossbar, but Mauricio Pochettino was forced to rewrite his gameplan after just 16 minutes as Callum Wilson pounced on an ugly error from the hapless Benoit Badiashile to open the scoring.



Raheem Sterling spurned a gilt-edged chance to level on the half-hour mark as he blasted a shot straight at Bruno Guimaraes in front of the goalkeeper. That prefaced a dominant second half for Chelsea, but they had to wait until stoppage time to eke out a leveller, with another mistake - this time from Kieran Trippier - putting the ball on a plate for substitute Mudryk.



That took the game to penalties, where Chelsea were flawless. After Trippier had missed, spot-kick specialist Petrovic made the crucial save from Matt Ritchie's effort to snatch the semi-final place from Newcastle's grasp.





