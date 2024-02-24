Watch highlights of Charles Taylor's astonishing performance against Senegal in CHAN 2009 semi-final

Sports News of Saturday, 24 February 2024

Ghana Premier League legend, Charles Taylor, was in his element when he inspired Ghana to the 2009 Championship of Africa Nations finals with a sensational performance in the semi-final.



Charles Taylor's performance is regarded as one of his best-ever performances in national colours as he terrorised the Senegalese defenders when Ghana met Senegal in the semi-final clash.



He was unstoppable on the flanks with his dribbling prowess and delicate touches and combined well with the fullback and midfielders to build attacks.



The 2009 CHAN was the last time Ghana featured in the final when they topped their group with 5 points and beat Senegal in the semi-final to set up a final tie against DR Congo.



Ghana started the tournament with two draws on the bounce against Zimbabwe and Libya before beating DR Congo in the last group game to progress to the semi-final of the then 8-nation tournament.



Taylor was one of the key members of the squad and he turned up when the team needed him the most in the semi-finals against Senegal; dropping a masterclass performance despite not being on the score sheet.



The game ended one-all after Senegal pulled parity through Alpha Sow 4 minutes after Yaw Antwi had given Ghana the lead in the 31st minute.



The game went to penalties with the then Local Black Stars winning 7-6 in the shootouts.



However, they could not clinch the trophy due to a 2-0 defeat to DR Congo in the final.



Watch highlights of Charles Taylor's performance against Senegal below:









