Watch highlights of Bofoakwa Tano United’s victory over Techiman XI Wonders

Sports News of Wednesday, 31 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bofoakwa Tano triumphed over Techiman Eleven Wonders in an electrifying playoff match in Zone One, to secure promotion to the Ghana Premier League.



The Accra Sports Stadium was the venue for this entertaining encounter, as both teams battled it out for the coveted spot in the top-flight league.



After 90 minutes of action, both sides were locked on 1-1 thus the battle at the spot kicks.



Bofoakwa Tano took the lead in the third minute of the game when they were awarded a penalty kick after the Wonders' goalkeeper hurried out of his box and brought down Bofoakwa Tano's striker.



Leslie Aryeetey stepped up and confidently converted the penalty, giving his team the early advantage.



Although Bofoakwa Tano doubled their lead from a free kick, the goal was disallowed for offside.

Techiman Eleven Wonders fought back strongly, equalizing through Osman Zakaria just a minute into the second half.



Bofoakwa Tano had another goal disallowed for offside during the second half, intensifying the drama of the match.

With the game still level after 90 minutes, the game went into a penalty shootout.



The penalty shootout was a nail-biting affair, with both teams showcasing their prowess from the spot.



In sudden death, Techiman Eleven Wonders came close to victory when their goalkeeper Oblitey Commey saved Sulemana's penalty.



However, the responsibility to secure qualification to the GPL fell on the Osman Zakaria, who missed his kick.



Bofoakwa Tano sealed their win and secured promotion when their goalkeeper made a crucial save from Osei Asibey's penalty. The shootout ended 7-6 in favour of Bofoakwa Tano.



This victory marks a significant achievement for Bofoakwa Tano, as they make their return to the Premier League after a 16-year absence.



