Watch highlights of Black Stars’ first training session of Liberia friendly encounter

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Black Stars of Ghana on Sunday, September 10 trained at the Accra Sports Stadium ahead of their friendly encounter with Liberia at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The Stars on Thursday, September 7 secured a late 2-1 win over the Central African Republic in their final 2023 AFCON qualifier at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium to qualify for the African Cup of Nations to be held next year in Ivory Coast.



It will be the second training session for the team, having trained a week today at the same venue before they departed to Kumasi to continue their preparations for the Central African Republic clash.



With the exception of Abdul Baba Rahman who was confirmed to have picked a knock after the victory over Central African Republic missed training as he has been replaced by Medeama SC defender Abdul Fatawu Hamidu with a late call-up.



The team is expected to train on Monday, September 11 before squaring off with their Liberian counters on Tuesday at the Accra Sports Stadium at 4 pm.



The Liberians arrived in Ghana on Saturday, September 9, and have been preparing ahead of the clash which will be handled by Togolese officials.









Straight into action ! ????



Fatawu Hamidu training with the Black Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium. ????️#BlackStars https://t.co/wsLhhSIFhN pic.twitter.com/w7SJcq3Te0 — ???????? Black Stars (@GhanaBlackstars) September 10, 2023

