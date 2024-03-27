Watch highlights of Black Stars’ 2-2 draw with Uganda in international friendly

Sports News of Wednesday, 27 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

An 82nd-minute goal from Shaban Muhammed of Uganda prevented Black Stars coach Otto Addo from winning his first game in charge of the team, in his second stint as head of the team.



Having lost to Nigeria four days prior, Otto Addo was hoping to get a win against the less-fancied Uganda but a controversial goal rendered that hope fruitless.



A sixth-minute goal from defender, Jerome Opoku, which came via a corner kick from Jordan Ayew, set the Black Stars on course for success.



After the goal, Ghana maintained control of the game but conceded a penalty to Uganda in the 20th minute. Interestingly, it was Kumasi Asante Kotoko’s Ugandan striker, Steve Mukwala, who converted the penalty to restore parity.



Otto Addo’s decision to start Denis Odoi paid off as the defender, in one of his attacking moves, created a penalty for Ghana in the 26th minute.



Typical of him, Jordan Ayew, who was captain on the day, stepped up and without fuss, converted to restore Ghana’s lead.



Ghana managed to hold on and went into the break with their noses in front.



In the second half, Otto Addo made a flurry of substitutions with Mohammed Salisu, Tariq Lamptey, Forson Amankwah, and Alidu Seidu replacing Ernest Nuamah, Denis Odoi, Edmund Addo, and Abu Francis.



The changes did not significantly change the direction of the game as Ghana continued its control and appeared set for a win.



Ghana, however, conceded yet another late goal in the 82nd minute after Shaban Muhammad pounced on a loose ball in the penalty box to bring the score to 2-all.



The Black Stars players made strenuous efforts to get a late winner but their efforts yielded no impactful result as the game ended 2-2.



The result means that Otto Addo lost and drew each of his first two games respectively in charge of the Black Stars.



In those two matches, he conceded four and scored three.



Watch highlights of the game below



video=126850>



EK/AE