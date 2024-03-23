Watch highlights of Black Stars' 2-1 defeat to Super Eagles of Nigeria

Sports News of Saturday, 23 March 2024

Black Stars coach, Otto Addo suffered a defeat in the first match of his second stint as his team succumbed to the Super Eagles of Nigeria in a friendly game played at the Stade de Marrakech in Morocco.



The Black Stars were handed a 2-1 defeat by arch-rivals Nigeria in a friendly match played on Friday, March 22, 2024.



The Super Eagles got rewarded for their strong start to the game with a goal in the 38th minute which came via a penalty kick.



Striker, Cyriel Dessers got the opening goal for the Super Eagles after a Ghanaian player was adjudged to have handled the ball in the box.



He expertly converted it by sending Ghanaian goalie, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, the wrong way.



The first half ended with Nigeria protecting their lead but Ghana returned a rejuvenated side for the second half with some good displays.



The team appeared to have found some cohesion and understanding and dominated Nigeria quite well with their well-coordinated passes.



Ghana, however, suffered a big blow in the 56th minute as defender, Jerome Opoku was sent off by the referee.



The Black Stars still managed to dominate play but the sucker-punch was delivered by Ademola Lookman in the 83rd minute to crown the night for Nigeria.



Ghana however got a late penalty which Jordan Ayew converted to give Otto Addo’s side a consolation.



Next up for Ghana is a match against Uganda on March 26, 2024.







