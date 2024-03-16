Watch highlights of Black Satellites 1-0 win over Benin

Sports News of Saturday, 16 March 2024

The Black Satellites of Ghana are through to the knockout stage of the men’s football tournament at the 13th African Games.



The Satellites locked horns with Benin today in their final Group A match of the tournament.



In a game played at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, the Ghana U20 men’s national team set up strong to avoid a defeat.



Despite the dominance of the Benin U20 men’s national team in the early part of the game, the Black Satellites managed to turn things around and scored before halftime to take a narrow lead into the break.



After halftime, a pulsating encounter ensued between the two national teams but it was the Black Satellites that did plenty and created several goal-scoring opportunities.



However, the Benin U20 came close to scoring in the final seconds to deny Ghana the win.



Unfortunately, the effort in the Ghana area was off target.



The Black Satellites eventually held on to secure a 1-0 win to advance to the semi-finals of the men’s football tournament at the African Games.



