Watch highlights of Black Queens’ 3-0 win over Guinea

Sports News of Saturday, 15 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

The Black Queens, Ghana's women's national football team, emerged victorious in their first-round qualifier match against Guinea in Conakry to begin their Paris 2024 Olympics Games.



The Ghanaian team dominated their Guinean counterparts, triumphing with an impressive 3-0 scoreline.



The Black Queens showcased their prowess from the onset of the match, launching attacks and exerting pressure on Guinea's defense.



In the 19th minute, Vivian Adjei Konadu seized an opportunity from a goalkeeper's error, converting it into a goal and giving her side an early lead.



Unfazed by the initial setback, Guinea tried to regroup and mount a counteroffensive. However, Ghana's relentless pursuit of victory persisted, and their persistence paid off in the 27th minute when Doris Boaduwaa found the back of the net, doubling their lead before halftime.



The second half brought further challenges for Guinea as they were reduced to ten players just three minutes after the restart. Camara Manet received a second yellow card following a reckless challenge, leaving her team at a disadvantage.



Taking full advantage of the numerical superiority, Ghana pressed forward with determination. In the 72nd minute, Evelyn Badu expertly met a well-placed cross, sealing the victory for the Black Queens.



With this commanding 3-0 win, the Black Queens now hold a significant advantage as they head into the second leg of the qualifiers.



The upcoming match, scheduled to take place in Kumasi next weekend.



