Watch highlights of Black Princesses' draw against Uganda

Sports News of Saturday, 16 March 2024

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The Ghanaian U20 women's team secured a spot in the semifinals of the African Games after a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Uganda at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.



Despite the initial setback of conceding the opening goal by Catherine Nagadya in the 10th minute, the Black Princesses rallied back, with fan favourite Abduali Mukarama levelling the score in the 36th minute.



Throughout the game, both teams created numerous scoring opportunities, but neither could capitalize on them, leading to the final 1-1 result.



With this draw, Ghana clinched the top spot in the group stage, accumulating seven points from two victories and a draw. Uganda, meanwhile, also progressed to the knockout stage despite the shared points.



In the other group match between Ethiopia and Tanzania, the two teams settled for a draw, resulting in both teams being eliminated from the tournament.



Watch highlights of the game below



